Assam officer caught taking bribe by anti-corruption agency

Assam
Updated:
HT Bureau
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 15: Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended a block development officer (BDO) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for releasing payments of works completed by the complainant’s brother in Hojai district, said an official statement on Sunday.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant identified as Sewali Chakravorty approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on October 15 by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam. Sewali Chakravorty, BDO of Binakandi Block was caught red handed at 3:15 PM, in presence of independent witnesses, immediately after she accepted Rs. 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe in her car on the National Highway at Niz Kathiatoli, district Nagaon,” the statement added.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered from her possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses, it said.

“Finding sufficient evidence against the above public servant, she has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam,” the statement said.

In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and necessary legal follow up action is underway.

 

 

