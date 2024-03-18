24 C
Assam: Officials caught red-handed in bribery scandals in state

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 18: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, has initiated action following numerous corruption complaints against public servants across the state.

Nanda Hazarika, a Switch Board Operator-1 at the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, Nagaon, was allegedly demanding bribes for processing a commercial meter application.

Despite a bribe reduction to Rs. 3,500, Hazarika was detained near his Nagaon residence after accepting the money. He has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Simultaneously, Brajendra Nath Das, the Child Development Project Officer of Borobazar ICDS Project, Chirang, was accused of soliciting a Rs. 30,000 bribe for processing bills.

Following an investigation, Das was caught red-handed accepting Rs. 10,000 of the bribe near the Sub Divisional Officer’s office in Bijni. He was arrested under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. In another case, Harendra Nath Baishya Bania, Treasury Officer, Kamrup, Guwahati, was accused of demanding Rs. 10,000 for approving a non-judicial stamp challan.

A trap at the District Commissioner’s office in Guwahati led to Bania’s arrest after he accepted Rs. 4,000 of the bribe. He is also charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. These actions by the Directorate highlight their commitment to fight corruption and maintain integrity in public service across Assam.

