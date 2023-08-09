Assam: One injured in firing over family dispute in Cachar

HT DIGITAL

Cachar, Aug 9: A firing incident caused a stir within the Cachar district on Tuesday night where a person was injured.

According to sources, two members of the same family had been arguing over an issue for several days, and on Tuesday night the disagreement escalated, prompting one to open fire on another.

The incident was reported within the Barkhala area in Cachar district.

One of the man sustained several injuries and was rushed immediately to Barkhala Primary Health Centre in critical condition for medical attention.

In the mean time, the police arrived on the scene and arrested the accused after acquiring information about the happening.

The accused confessed to using a handmade gun in the shooting which was later recovered by the police.

