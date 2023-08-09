31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
type here...

Assam: One injured in firing over family dispute in Cachar

One person was seriously injured and was brought to Barkhala Primary Health Centre in critical condition for immediate medical assistance.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

Cachar, Aug 9: A firing incident caused a stir within the Cachar district on Tuesday night where a person was injured.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, two members of the same family had been arguing over an issue for several days, and on Tuesday night the disagreement escalated, prompting one to open fire on another.

The incident was reported within the Barkhala area in Cachar district.

One of the man sustained several injuries and was rushed immediately to Barkhala Primary Health Centre in critical condition for medical attention.

In the mean time, the police arrived on the scene and arrested the accused after acquiring information about the happening.
The accused confessed to using a handmade gun in the shooting which was later recovered by the police.

- Advertisement -

 

 

Deadliest Plants
Deadliest Plants
Costliest Cities in India in 2023
Costliest Cities in India in 2023
10 Religious Plants To Worship
10 Religious Plants To Worship
Plants That Look Like Animal
Plants That Look Like Animal
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

UPA’s I.N.D.I.A.: Facelift or Transformation?

The Hills Times - 0
Deadliest Plants Costliest Cities in India in 2023 10 Religious Plants To Worship Plants That Look Like Animal Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh