Assam: Over 200 leaders join AGP in mega joining programme

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 29: Over 200 members from various political parties in Assam, including significant leaders from Assam Congress and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), switched their loyalties to Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Notable figures among the new entrants include former General Secretary of Assam Congress Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, Central Secretary of Asom Jatiya Parishad Paban Saikia, Mihir Pal of Trinamool Congress and Ajit Gogoi, President of Golghat District Committee of AJP.

The induction ceremony was held at the AGP headquarters in Guwahati, in the presence of AGP President Atul Bora, Working President Keshab Mahanta and other office bearers. Bora welcomed the new members and stressed on unity for strengthening AGP’s regional influence in Assam.

In a related development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam received a boost with the joining of several prominent state leaders on Sunday, including former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta, former Congress MLA from Khumtai constituency Bismita Gogoi, and former AASU leaders Dipanka Kumar Nath and Prakash Das.