Assam Panchayat Election Phase 1 Sees 70.19% Turnout, Re-poll Announced in 43 Booths

GUWAHATI, MAY 3: The first phase of the Assam Panchayat Election 2025 concluded on May 2 with an impressive voter turnout of approximately 70.19%, according to data released by the Assam State Election Commission.

Polling took place from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM across 14 districts, including Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, and Jorhat.

Despite a few untoward incidents at some polling stations, officials described the overall process as peaceful and orderly.

However, due to disruptions at certain locations, the Commission has announced re-polling in 43 booths.

The affected areas include 31 booths in Hailakandi, 8 in Sribhumi, 2 in Lakhimpur, and one each in Golaghat and Majuli. The dates for the re-poll are expected to be declared soon.

Officials praised the enthusiasm of voters and commended the efforts of polling personnel and security agencies in maintaining a largely smooth electoral process across the participating districts.