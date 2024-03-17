23 C
Assam Police arrest DSP for sexual misconduct with housemaid in Dergaon

HT Digital,

Dergaon, March 17: In a significant development, the Assam Police has taken decisive action against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) accused of sexual misconduct towards a housemaid.

The incident, registered under Case No. 42, pertains to alleged offenses under sections 376, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, DSP Kiran Nath, who is currently stationed at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, has been arrested following the emergence of substantial evidence during the investigation conducted by the Dergaon Police Station in Golaghat District.

The arrest of DSP Kiran Nath underscores the commitment of the Assam Police to uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct among its personnel. The swift action taken by the authorities highlights their unwavering dedication to ensuring accountability and justice, irrespective of the individual’s position or rank within the force.

This latest development sends a clear message that the Assam Police Headquarters remains steadfast in its resolve to root out any instances of misconduct and uphold the principles of integrity and justice within its ranks.

The case serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of vulnerable individuals in society, and the need for stringent measures to address and prevent such reprehensible acts.

As the investigation progresses, the Assam Police reaffirms its commitment to pursuing the case rigorously and ensuring that justice is served. The arrest of DSP Kiran Nath marks a significant step towards upholding the rule of law and maintaining the trust and confidence of the public in the police force.

