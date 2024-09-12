34 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Assam Police arrest Sumi Bora, husband in Rs 2000 cr trading scam

The duo was taken into custody after surrendering at the Dibrugarh Police Station, following weeks of investigation into one of the largest financial frauds in the state's history.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: The Assam Police made a major breakthrough in the Rs 2000 crore trading scam, arresting prime accused Sumi Bora and her husband Tarkik Bora in Dibrugarh, DGP GP Singh announced on Thursday.

The duo was taken into custody after surrendering at the Dibrugarh Police Station, following weeks of investigation into one of the largest financial frauds in the state’s history.

The Director General of Police took to the micro-blogging site X to commend the Special Task Force (STF) for their role in the arrests.

He wrote, “The game is up for them. Compliments to the Team STF. তেওঁলোকৰ বাবে খেল শেষ। অভিনন্দন Team STF.”

Meanwhile, social media influencer Oxomiya Jiyori, known for her updates on regional matters, also revealed on X about the details of the surrender, stating, “Fraudster Sumi Bora and husband Tarkik Bora surrendered in Dibrugarh Police station in relation to the ₹2000 Crore trading scam.”

The Assam Police have frozen multiple bank accounts linked to the scam as the investigation continues to uncover the extent of the fraudulent activities.

“Reportedly, in her so-called brother Vishal Phukan’s one account, there are still ₹100 crore deposited. Police now freeze all accounts”, she added.

Jiyori further alleged that Sumi Bora had lived a lavish lifestyle with proceeds from the scam, spending Rs 1 crore on dresses in a single year. She also highlighted that even during the couple’s surrender, Tarkik Bora was seen wearing a Calvin Klein (CK) T-shirt worth Rs 75,000, symbolizing their excessive spending.

