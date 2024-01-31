Assam Police Busts Fake Currency Racket in Golaghat, Recovers Rs 11.20 Lakh; 2 Arrested

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: In a major crackdown on illegal activities, Assam Police announced on Wednesday that they have successfully uncovered a fake currency racket in Golaghat district, seizing a substantial amount of counterfeit notes totaling Rs 11.20 lakh.

Acting on credible information, a dedicated team from Golaghat Police Station, led by TSI Golaghat PS, conducted a targeted raid in the old Amlapatty area.

The operation also resulted in the apprehension of two individuals believed to be associated with the illicit trade.

“Acted on a tip-off, a raid was conducted by #TeamGolaghat led by TSI Golaghat PS & #FakeCurrency of an amount of Rs. 11.20 lakhs recovered from old Amlapatty area. 02 persons arrested. Legal action initiated,” shared the official statement from Assam Police on the micro-blogging site X.

The recovery of such a substantial amount of fake currency underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb illegal financial activities.

The successful operation in Golaghat serves as a testament to the proactive measures taken by law enforcement to maintain the integrity of the financial system and ensure the safety and security of the public.