Assam: Police constables held for drugs peddling in Hailakandi

HT Digital,

Hailakandi, Oct 4: Two Assam Police constables, Younis Ali and Narayan Das, were arrested on Wednesday by the Hailakandi Police for alleged involvement in drug peddling.

The arrests were made following a complaint by the Assam Rifles accusing the constables of drug trafficking. This comes after a similar incident on October 3, when legal authorities in Sipajhar, Assam, seized a cache of narcotics hidden inside an Alto vehicle.

During the operation, 18 containers filled with brown sugar were found in the vehicle’s tank. The vehicle owner managed to escape arrest by fleeing the scene as soon as he became aware of the police presence.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is around Rs 4 crore. The vehicle used in the smuggling attempt carries the registration number AS-01-JC-6604.