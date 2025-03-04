Assam Police Crack Down on Drug Trade, Seize Heroin and Arrest Two

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 4: In a renewed drive against drug peddling, Assam Police launched two anti-narcotics drives, and in the process, seized heroin and arrested two people.

- Advertisement -

In the first raid, a squad of Nagaon Police from Jajori Police Station seized seven plastic pouches of 1.92 grams suspected heroin. The accused was arrested, and further legal action is on.

In the meantime, acting on a tip-off, Panbazar Police Station of the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) searched 2 No. Railway Gate. In the raid, the police arrested 21-year-old Puja Deka on charges of selling heroin. The police recovered 16 vials of heroin weighing 21.89 grams and a Samsung mobile phone from her.

The authorities have again assured to heighten the war against illegal drug operations in accordance with the ongoing War On Drugs campaign. More investigations are ongoing.

In a similar vein, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the Assam Police for their efforts in fighting illegal drug trade, after a massive drug haul worth Rs. 1.5 crore in two independent operations carried out by Cachar Police on March 2.

- Advertisement -

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), CM Sarma highlighted the police’s swift actions, stating, “In two separate operations, drugs worth Rs 1.50 crore were recovered by @cacharpolice. In a source-based operation, two vehicles were intercepted, leading to the recovery of 310 grams of heroin. Excellent work, @assampolice.”