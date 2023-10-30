22 C
Assam: Police detain 3 persons on charges of dacoity in Dhekiajuli, arms and ammunition seized

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Dhekiajuli, Oct 30: Assam Police on October 30 apprehended 3 persons on charges of planning a dacoity in Dhekiajuli area under Sonitpur district.

As per preliminary reports, a raid was conducted by the Dhekiajuli police following which a .22m pistol along with live ammunition and one motorcycle was recovered from the arrested persons.

Taking to platform X, Sonitpur Police wrote, “Act on an Intel, Dhekiajuli PS apprehended 3 persons who are planning to execute for dacoity at Dhekiajuli area and recovered .22 mm Pistol along with live ammunition and one motorcycle from their possessions”.

