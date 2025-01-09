15 C
Assam Police held captive in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 8: A team of Jorhat police, including Teok Officer-In-Charge (OC) Jatin Borah and Selenghat IC Gangaram Phukan, were held captive overnight in a village in Mokokchung district of Nagaland.

The team had inadvertently strayed into the area on Tuesday while pursuing vehicle thieves.

According to sources, the policemen were accosted by locals, resulting in one officer, Bidyut Dutta, being injured. Dutta has since been admitted to a private hospital in Dibrugarh district.

“A 16-member team had acted on credible information and gone to a remote area near the Assam-Nagaland border in search of a motorcycle thief. However, they inadvertently entered Yangshanshi village in Nagaland, where they were surrounded by local residents,” said Jorhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shwetank Mishra while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

During the confrontation, one police officer sustained injuries. The situation was resolved after SP Mishra contacted his counterpart in Mokokchung. A Nagaland police team arrived at the village on Wednesday morning and facilitated the release of the Jorhat police team.

SP Mishra clarified that there is no tension along the Assam-Nagaland border following the incident. However, he has requested the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner to take up the matter with the Mokokchung district administration by organising a border meeting to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

