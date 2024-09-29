26 C
Assam Police officers trained in cyber security awareness

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sep 28: The Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India, hosted two-day training on Cyber Security Awareness for Assam Police Officers at its Jorhat campus on Thursday and Friday.

The program covered essential topics, including emerging technologies, the risks of artificial intelligence, blockchain protocols, cryptocurrency, and data protection laws.

Forty officers, ranging from Sub-Inspector to Deputy Superintendent of Police across seven districts, participated in the training, focusing on real-time case studies to enhance their ability to handle cybercrime cases effectively. Dr Rana Sharma, Administrative Officer of NIELIT Jorhat, welcomed the participants, with resource contributions from Dr Monita Wahengbam and Jyotirmoy Deka. The training aimed to equip police personnel with knowledge and skills to combat increasing cyber threats.

