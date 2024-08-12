26 C
Assam Police on high alert along Indo-Bangla border: DGP G P Singh

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: The Assam Police is on a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person enters the state illegally in view of the unrest in the neighbouring country, a top officer said.

The Centre has issued a directive that no person be allowed to enter India from Bangladesh illegally, Director General of Police G P Singh said.

“The BSF is the first line of defence along the border and the Assam Police as the second line is also on a high alert,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a book launch here on Saturday.

‘There is, however, a rider that Indian passport holders, mostly students and traders, will be allowed to enter if their documents are found valid after due verification,” the DGP said.

Another directive has been issued by the Centre that citizens of the neighbouring country will be escorted back to Bangladesh after due verification of their passports and visas through a safe corridor, he added.

‘Besides these movements, there has been no entry of any person to the state… the Assam Police are conducting joint patrolling with the BSF,’ he said.

Regarding measures taken for the ensuing Independence Day celebrations in Assam, the DGP said that adequate steps have been taken to ensure fool-proof security in the state.

“The SPs have been directed to beef up security in the parade grounds,” he said.

The top police officer recently visited several districts of Upper Assam to review security arrangements, following reports of the presence of a group of ULFA (I) militants along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

‘We reviewed the prevailing situation with the police, army, CRPF and Assam Rifles and discussed necessary steps to be taken to neutralise the group,’ he said.

He urged the outfit not to indulge in violence and create disturbances when increased investments had led to economic prosperity in the state.

‘If the ULFA(I) has anything to say, both the central and state governments are ready to hold talks with them,’ the DGP added. (PTI)

