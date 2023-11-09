Assam: Police raid dhaba selling alcohol illegally; 318 bottles seized, 2 detained

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 9: A total of 318 bottles of alcohol were confiscated and two individuals were apprehended for illegal sale of alcohol from a dhaba in Guwahati on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The Bureau of Investigation of Economic Offences (BIEO) conducted the operation at an unlicensed dhaba located in a temporary shanty. The operation took place in the Garchuk region along the national highway in Guwahati.

During the investigation, the team discovered the unlawful storage and distribution of alcohol from the establishment.

Officials reported that the dhaba owners did not possess the necessary license for alcohol storage or sale, violating regulations and engaging in illegal activities.

Two individuals were apprehended at the scene by the official raid team. The detainees were identified as Rituraj Basumatary, the dhaba owner, and Lakhyadhar Thakuria, an employee. Pranjal Bodo, co-owner of the establishment, was absent during the raid.