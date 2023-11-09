22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 9, 2023
type here...

Assam: Police raid dhaba selling alcohol illegally; 318 bottles seized, 2 detained

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 9: A total of 318 bottles of alcohol were confiscated and two individuals were apprehended for illegal sale of alcohol from a dhaba in Guwahati on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The Bureau of Investigation of Economic Offences (BIEO) conducted the operation at an unlicensed dhaba located in a temporary shanty. The operation took place in the Garchuk region along the national highway in Guwahati.

During the investigation, the team discovered the unlawful storage and distribution of alcohol from the establishment.

Officials reported that the dhaba owners did not possess the necessary license for alcohol storage or sale, violating regulations and engaging in illegal activities.

Two individuals were apprehended at the scene by the official raid team. The detainees were identified as Rituraj Basumatary, the dhaba owner, and Lakhyadhar Thakuria, an employee. Pranjal Bodo, co-owner of the establishment, was absent during the raid.

Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal gears up to welcome FIFA president Gianni Infantino at 2024...

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water 7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World 10 Plants That Are Only Found in India Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames