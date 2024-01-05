Assam Police releases comprehensive SOP for picnic-goers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 4: In response to the growing trend of picnic gatherings, particularly during the months from November to March in the state, the Assam Police has introduced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate and ensure the safety of participants and the general public.

- Advertisement -

The SOP encompasses various crucial guidelines to enhance the overall picnic experience while mitigating potential risks associated with large-scale gatherings.

To begin with, there is a strict adherence to avoiding overcrowding in picnic-going vehicles, ensuring that they do not surpass their recommended capacity to mitigate associated hazards. The SOP also imposes a prohibition on the trading of illicit liquor in and around picnic spots, fostering a secure and controlled environment.

Moreover, drivers of these vehicles are mandated to abstain from consuming any intoxicants before assuming control of the wheel, highlighting the importance of responsible driving practices. To maintain a peaceful travel environment, the SOP prohibits loud music within vehicles.

Local police are directed to conduct continuous raids on dhabas, roadside eateries where illicit liquors might be sold, to ensure compliance with the law. Movement of picnic parties is restricted to specific hours, before sunrise and after sunset, aligning with safety considerations.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, local police stations should be promptly informed about the origin and destination of travel plans, facilitating coordination and prompt emergency response. The SOP encourages the establishment of vigilance groups by local police to detect any illicit activities and maintain overall security.

To enhance visibility and security, vulnerable areas within and around picnic spots should be equipped with sufficient lighting facilities. Designated parking areas are crucial to accommodate vehicles safely and prevent congestion.

Special emphasis is placed on safety measures during foggy conditions, ensuring no movement occurs during such instances to minimise the risk of accidents. Finally, bus drivers are advised to wear appropriate footwear, and comprehensive briefings should be conducted to ensure awareness of safety guidelines among all participants.

While these guidelines serve as a comprehensive framework, authorities stressed that this is a suggestive and not exhaustive list. Coordination with the District Transport Office (DTO) and other enforcement agencies is crucial to enforcing these measures effectively and preventing accidents during picnic gatherings.