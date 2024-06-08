32 C
Assam Police seize foreign cigarettes in Cachar

Assam
Updated:
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 8: In a notable bust, Dholai Police in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday seized 50 cartoons of foreign made cigarette and apprehended two persons in connection with the matter.

The truck carrying the amount of cigarettes was confiscated during a routine check at the Lailapur checkpoint on the Assam-Mizoram border.

“Acting on a tip-off, Cachar Police intercepted a vehicle Reg. No. UP78DN3901 at Lailapur & seized 50 Cartoons foreign made Cigarette & 2 persons are apprehended. Legal action is being initiated,” the police wrote on micro-blogging site X.

The seizure took place on Saturday when the truck was flagged for a standard inspection and upon a thorough search, the police found the concealed cigarettes.

Two individuals, identified as Shakir Khan and Rahul Kumar from the Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested in connection with the smuggling endeavour.

The police have initiated further investigations to unveil the extent of the smuggling network and probable associatios.

Additional details concerning the investigation are awaited as the police continue their efforts to demolish the smuggling mission and bring those associated with to justice.

