Assam Police Seizes 275 kgs of Ganja on Assam-Tripura Border; Two Arrested

GUWAHATI, Feb 3: In a major operation, Assam Police, acting on reliable inputs, successfully seized 275 kilograms of Ganja from a vehicle on the Assam-Tripura border.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the efforts of the police and announced the arrest of two individuals connected to the illicit trade.

The seizure took place following a thorough search operation conducted by the Karimganj Police, who discovered the substantial quantity of Ganja concealed in secret compartments within the vehicle.

The Assam-Tripura border has been a hotspot for various illegal activities, and this operation underscores the state’s commitment to curbing such activities.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the development on his official social media account, stating, “Acting on reliable inputs, @karimganjpolice conducted a search operation and recovered 275 kgs of Ganja from the secret chambers of a vehicle on the Assam-Tripura border. Two people have been apprehended in this connection. Great work @assampolice!”

The arrested individuals are expected to face legal consequences for their involvement in the transportation of the illegal substance. The Assam Police have been vigilant in their efforts to combat the trafficking and distribution of narcotics in the region.