Guwahati
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Assam Police Successfully Apprehend Rhino Poachers, Recover Horn and Weapon

Assam
Updated:
GUWAHATI, Jan 27: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Saturday informed that the state police have apprehended the poachers in a case pertaining to rhino paching.

The DGP further informed that police also recovered the poached horn and the weapon used in the poaching.

“In an outstanding investigation, team led by SP Golaghat cracked the case of recent rhino poaching at @kaziranga_
Poachers have been arrested along with recovery of poached horn and the AK Rifle used in the poaching,” Singh wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Appreciating the officers, the DGP further informed that some more recoveries are yet to be made along with reconstruction of crime scene.

“Compliments to the entire team and supervisory officers. Our commitment to protect One horned Rhinos is unwavering,” he added.

