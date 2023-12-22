Assam Police to enforce strict vigil for a safe new year celebrations

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 22: Assam Police is gearing up for New Year’s Eve by setting up strict vigils, particularly on December 31 and January 1.

The force plans to deploy police interceptor vehicles throughout the state to curb incidents related to excessive drinking. The police have warned against drunk driving, a yearly reminder.

To assist in managing the situation, the police force has added 10 vehicles to its interceptor fleet and sanctioned 150 new breath analyzers. These measures will remain in place until the end of Bihu celebrations.

Assam’s Transport Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya, officially handed over the new vehicles to the police at an event held at the Assam Police Mess, attended by DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh and other senior police officials.