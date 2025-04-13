24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Assam Police 'worked extensively' to prevent violence during Waqf protests: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, April 12: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that the  state police had “strong intelligence inputs” about possible disturbances during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the state but the law enforcers “worked extensively” to prevent any violent incident.

He said that intelligence inputs suggested that the state could witness trouble during the protests on Friday.

“We had strong intelligence inputs that Assam could witness some disturbances due to protests by the minority community yesterday,” Sarma, who also holds the home department, said at a press conference here.

He said the inputs were received five days before.

“Assam Police approached leaders of the minority community and masjid committees. They worked extensively for five days. And yesterday was a day of immense satisfaction,” he said, adding that the state witnessed protests in three places with the participation of around 150 people in each rally.

Sarma also expressed his gratitude to the minority community and its leaders.

He said maintaining law and order is the primary duty of the police, and it will continue doing so.

“If there is anything to say (about the Act), there are proper platforms. The matter is already before the Supreme Court. They can argue for or against it there,” he added.

Sarma, in a post on X on Friday, had also complimented the police for maintaining law and order.

“Despite having nearly 40 per cent Muslim population, Assam has remained peaceful today except for isolated protests in three places involving not more than 150 participants each against the Waqf Amendment Act,” he had said.

“My compliments to @AssamPolice for their extensive groundwork that helped maintain calm and order. People across Assam — irrespective of caste, creed, or community and religion, are united in spirit and eagerly preparing to welcome our beloved Bohag Bihu with joy and harmony,” the chief minister added. (PTI)

