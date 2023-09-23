28 C
Assam police’s STF foil drug peddling bid in Guwahati, apprehend 6 with 46 gms of heroin

A team of Special Task Force of Assam Police successfully foiled a drug peddling racket in Guwahati and apprehended 6 drug peddlers with 46 grams of heroin all concealed in 33 vials.

Guwahati, Sept 23

In a succesful crackdown against drug trafficking, a team of Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police foiled a drug peddling bid in Guwahati’s Khanapara on September 23 and seized 46 grams of heroin concealed in 33 vials.

Acting on credible inputs, a team of STF upon receiving information of a possible drug consignment, launched an operation on Saturday to thwart the criminal activity.

The STF team successfully apprehended six alleged drug peddlers and seized 46 grams of heroin concealed in 33 vials at Khanapara, Guwahati.

The detained individuals have been identified as follows:

  • Sanjay Biswa (28 years) from Bornihat, Meghalaya
  • Avtar Singh (30 years) from Natun Bazar, Basistha
  • Shyamal Pegu (19 years) from Dhangdhora, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur
  • Bikash Ali (23 years) from Kopalkata Sonapur
  • Nayan Talukdar (28 years) from Udaynagar, Koynadhara, Guwahati
  • Yuvraj Kalyan (24 years) from Punjabi colony, Dispur Last Gate, Guwahati

The recovered heroin and the detained suspects have been handed over to the local Basistha Police Station for further legal proceedings and case registration.

