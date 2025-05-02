Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan Casts Vote in Dibrugarh, Encourages Public Participation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 2: Dibrugarh MLA and Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan exercised his democratic right by casting his vote at Polling Station No. 102(A), located at Khania Gaon Sonali Sangha (K), on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The polling station falls under ZPC No. 22-06 Dibrugarh West, APC No. 1 Barbaruah, Ward No. 10 Sut Bokpara, and GP No. 13 Niz Mancotta.

Arriving early at the polling booth, Phukan briefly interacted with voters and polling officials, urging citizens to actively take part in the electoral process. Addressing the media after voting, he expressed optimism about receiving strong public support for development-focused governance and continued progress.

Voting in Dibrugarh proceeded peacefully, with comprehensive security and administrative measures ensuring a smooth and orderly polling experience for voters.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Panchayat Election 2025 is set to take place on May 2 in the 95 No. Demow constituency, which was earlier known as the 107 No. Thowra constituency. The campaign for the first phase concluded on Wednesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, the Demow co-district administration has completed all necessary preparations for polling across 291 polling stations in the constituency.

On Thursday morning, polling and presiding officers arrived at Demow College to collect essential materials before proceeding to their assigned stations to conduct the elections.