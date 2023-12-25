Assam: Provide evidence on youths injured in encounter are linked to our organisation, says ULFA-I to police

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 25: Tensions have flared up again in Assam following recent activities involving the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), an armed separatist group aiming for an independent sovereign nation for the indigenous Assamese people.

On December 24, four youths suspected of affiliation with ULFA-I were injured in a police shooting. ULFA-I has demanded evidence from the police regarding a recent shootout in Sadiya and Baihata, Assam.

The group stated that the injured youths from Sadiya and Pranjal Das, injured in Baihata, have no connections with ULFA-I. The group insists on clear evidence from the police and warns against any further harm to innocents. ULFA-I also encourages journalists in Assam to seek the truth beyond police statements.

The group, established on April 7, 1979, by key figures including Paresh Baruah, the current army chief of ULFA, has been involved in the Assam conflict. These events unfold amidst a heated exchange between Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh and ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah.

The DGP warned against joining the outlawed organization and cautioned against supporting such groups on social media, stating legal action would be taken against online supporters of banned outfits.