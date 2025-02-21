Assam: Purnima Devi Barman Honored as The Times’ Woman of the Year for Wildlife Conservation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: Assam’s award-winning wildlife conservationist and biologist Purnima Devi Barman has gained international recognition for being named among ‘The Times’ Women of the Year. She shares the title with other recognized celebrities such as actress Nicole Kidman and activist Fatou Baldeh.

- Advertisement -

Barman’s dedication to wildlife preservation through her conservation of the greater adjutant stork, commonly known as Hargila, has significantly contributed to biodiversity conservation. Her passion for wildlife was nurtured during childhood by her grandmother, who was a great lover of birds.

Greater adjutant stork was previously categorized as being critically endangered and had less than 450 of the species still present in Assam. Senses the magnitude of the plight, Barman went to extreme lengths to try and rescue the species.

She worked incessantly to a staggering success that pushed the bird count to over 1,800. By her efforts in conservation, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reduced the level of the stork from “endangered” to “near threatened,” an important milestone towards its survival.

One of the main pillars of Barman’s method was the engagement of local communities, particularly women, in conservation. In 2007, she established the Hargila Army, a bottom-up movement with more than 20,000 women working to safeguard the nest of the stork and raise awareness regarding wildlife conservation.

- Advertisement -

The effort not only helped to ensure the species’ protection but also generated economic benefits for the women involved. By combining traditional craftsmanship with conservation, they started making shawls, clothing, and handicrafts with stork designs, allowing them to earn a living sustainably.