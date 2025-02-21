22 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 21, 2025
type here...

Assam: Purnima Devi Barman Honored as The Times’ Woman of the Year for Wildlife Conservation

Purnima Barman's dedication to wildlife preservation through her conservation of the greater adjutant stork, commonly known as Hargila, has significantly contributed to biodiversity conservation.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: Assam’s award-winning wildlife conservationist and biologist Purnima Devi Barman has gained international recognition for being named among ‘The Times’ Women of the Year. She shares the title with other recognized celebrities such as actress Nicole Kidman and activist Fatou Baldeh.

- Advertisement -

Barman’s dedication to wildlife preservation through her conservation of the greater adjutant stork, commonly known as Hargila, has significantly contributed to biodiversity conservation. Her passion for wildlife was nurtured during childhood by her grandmother, who was a great lover of birds.

Related Posts:

Greater adjutant stork was previously categorized as being critically endangered and had less than 450 of the species still present in Assam. Senses the magnitude of the plight, Barman went to extreme lengths to try and rescue the species.

She worked incessantly to a staggering success that pushed the bird count to over 1,800. By her efforts in conservation, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reduced the level of the stork from “endangered” to “near threatened,” an important milestone towards its survival.

One of the main pillars of Barman’s method was the engagement of local communities, particularly women, in conservation. In 2007, she established the Hargila Army, a bottom-up movement with more than 20,000 women working to safeguard the nest of the stork and raise awareness regarding wildlife conservation.

- Advertisement -

The effort not only helped to ensure the species’ protection but also generated economic benefits for the women involved. By combining traditional craftsmanship with conservation, they started making shawls, clothing, and handicrafts with stork designs, allowing them to earn a living sustainably.

Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Chaos in Assam Assembly Over Attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain

The Hills Times -
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad