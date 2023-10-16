27 C
Assam: Railway contractor held for allegedly threatening Kamrup BJP IT cell convener with pistol

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 16: The Guwahati police apprehended a railway contractor, Zubair Hussain, on Monday for allegedly threatening BJP IT Cell convener of Kamrup Metro district, Numun Dewan, with a firearm the previous night.

Hussain’s pistol, reportedly used in the threat, was seized by the Pan Bazar police. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by Dewan.

According to sources, the incident occurred near Lakhtokia locality in Guwahati when Dewan was allegedly driving on the wrong route.

This led to a confrontation and subsequent verbal argument between the two. Hussain reportedly drew a pistol from his pocket and threatened to kill Dewan on the spot.

Further information reveals that Zubair Hussain is the sibling of the Muslim Students Federation, India, President, Tousif Hussain.

