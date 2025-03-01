26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 1, 2025
type here...

Assam: Railway Police Seize Suspected Narcotics in Statewide Crackdown

The Rangia Government Railway Police squad seized 1.43 kg of suspected opium from two accused individuals during a routine check at Platform No. 1 of Rangia Railway Station.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 1: During big crackdowns, the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a significant amount of suspected drugs from various railway stations in Assam.

- Advertisement -

The Rangia Government Railway Police squad seized 1.43 kg of suspected opium from two accused individuals during a routine check at Platform No. 1 of Rangia Railway Station. The accused were arrested, and required legal action has been taken, officials informed.

Related Posts:

In another raid, the Government Railway Police at Karimganj confiscated 3.86 kg of suspected ganja from two accused individuals during a search operation at the Karimganj Railway Station. The accused were arrested, and further legal action has been initiated.

The railway police have also increased their checks to deter illegal traffic on the railway tracks, and inquiries are being made in both cases.

In contrast, at the beginning of this week, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Railway Protection Force (RPF) demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals by rescuing 40 children and two women from various railway stations between February 1 and February 14, 2025.

- Advertisement -

The rescued victims were taken into custody by Child Line, NGOs, parents, and local police and handed over for appropriate care and rehabilitation.

This project was one of the RPF’s continuous attempts to prevent human trafficking, rescue runaway kids, and protect kids from exploitation, reflecting its position as a protector of railway travelers.

12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IMD Issues Severe Heatwave Warning, Predicts Above-Normal Temperatures Across India 

The Hills Times -
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views