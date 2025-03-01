Assam: Railway Police Seize Suspected Narcotics in Statewide Crackdown

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 1: During big crackdowns, the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a significant amount of suspected drugs from various railway stations in Assam.

The Rangia Government Railway Police squad seized 1.43 kg of suspected opium from two accused individuals during a routine check at Platform No. 1 of Rangia Railway Station. The accused were arrested, and required legal action has been taken, officials informed.

In another raid, the Government Railway Police at Karimganj confiscated 3.86 kg of suspected ganja from two accused individuals during a search operation at the Karimganj Railway Station. The accused were arrested, and further legal action has been initiated.

The railway police have also increased their checks to deter illegal traffic on the railway tracks, and inquiries are being made in both cases.

In contrast, at the beginning of this week, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Railway Protection Force (RPF) demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals by rescuing 40 children and two women from various railway stations between February 1 and February 14, 2025.

The rescued victims were taken into custody by Child Line, NGOs, parents, and local police and handed over for appropriate care and rehabilitation.

This project was one of the RPF’s continuous attempts to prevent human trafficking, rescue runaway kids, and protect kids from exploitation, reflecting its position as a protector of railway travelers.