Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Assam records 50 per cent dip in crime rate since 2021: NCRB report

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 5: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has reported a significant decrease in crime rates in Assam since 2021. The crime rate per lakh population in Assam dropped from 341 cases in 2021 to 194.2 cases in 2022.

Furthermore, cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) fell from 133,239 in 2021 to 68,937 in 2022. The number of IPC cases alone dipped from 119,883 in 2021 to 59,315 in 2022.

Similarly, crimes under SLL also declined from 13,356 to 9,622 in the same period. Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, attributes this drop in crime rates to the state government’s transparent recruitment processes, zero tolerance for corruption, and investment in smart policing.

He also mentioned a decline in crimes against women due to improved crime prevention measures and more effective investigations. The state police have also ramped up campaigns against all forms of crimes and corruption.

