Assam: Reep Hazarika to take charge as State’s New Information Commissioner

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 4: Reep Hazarika has been named as the new Information Commissioner of Assam state, as per a notification issued by the Governor of Assam on September 27.

Hazarika, former Managing Director of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), will officially take on his new role following a swearing-in ceremony to be conducted by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Raj Bhawan on October 5.

Hazarika’s past achievements include being part of the successful commissioning teams of the Assam Accord Refinery and the Assam Gas Cracker Project.

With over three decades of experience in the oil refining and petrochemical industry, Hazarika has worked with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, and Bharat Oman Refineries Limited. Prior to his stint as BCPL MD, he was the Chief General Manager at BCPL overseeing the operation and maintenance of the plant since 2016.