Assam Reports 39 Applications Under CAA, Two Granted Citizenship

GUWAHATI: As many as 39 individuals from Assam have made applications for Indian citizenship through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and two have been successful in obtaining their citizenship, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told the state assembly on Monday.

He also underlined attempts being made to stem infiltration from Bangladesh, even as some border security issues continue.

Patowary was reacting on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also handles the Home portfolio, to a query put forward by MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha. He informed that out of 39 applications made under the CAA, 18 are in process, and 19 applications have been closed. But those whose applications were closed can reapply.

On a different note, Patowary also gave an update of Aadhar registration in Assam and informed that the saturation level of Aadhar in the state was 96.97% as of January 2025. He assured that there are Aadhar registration facilities in every district and that the registration is in progress.

The assembly discussion also raised the question of Bangladesh infiltration. Purkayastha, a Congress MLA who is now an ally of the BJP state government, asked why attempts at infiltration were still being made in spite of security arrangements. Another Congress legislator, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, expressed concern over loopholes in border security and possible complicity of government officials in helping illegal immigrants.

Replying to this, Patowary strongly refuted any role of officials or agencies in infiltration operations. He disclosed that between 2021 and 2024, 156 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested who were trying to enter Assam illegally. The arrest figures are 51 in 2021, 57 in 2022, 22 in 2023, and 26 in 2024.

Under discussion were border security measures, on which Patowary reiterated the fact that there is barbed wire fencing on the Bangladesh border with the BSF in the role of main defense and the Assam Police providing a second line of defense. He recognized that some parts of the borders, like riverine areas under Sribhumi district, present special difficulties. He informed the assembly that the government was working on ways to scientifically close such vulnerable sectors.

The debate in the Assam Assembly brings to the fore the current intricacies of the implementation of the CAA, border security, and measures to check illegal infiltration. Although there has been some progress, issues persist about enforcement and the efficacy of the measures in place.