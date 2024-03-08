30 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 8, 2024
type here...

Assam: Rhinos on a rampage, forest workers face the wrath of beasts at Manas National Park

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 8: A troubling event transpired at Manas National Park when forest workers encountered a hostile one-horned rhinoceros.

- Advertisement -

The incident, gaining traction on social media through a viral video, took place along the Mathanguri Path in the Bansbari forest zone of Manas.

The rhinoceros’s aggressive behaviour led the park workers to quickly vacate the vicinity. Rhino attacks have been a recurring issue for tourists and forest workers at Manas National Park, highlighting the need for increased caution and readiness.

Forest workers at the park, who routinely cover long distances across the park, managed to ensure their safety thanks to the prompt actions of the vehicle’s driver, despite the risks associated with their duties.

Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
Best Places In Nagaland
Best Places In Nagaland
8 Animals Found In Nepal
8 Animals Found In Nepal
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam YouTubers with 100K+ subscribers to empaneled with DIPR

The Hills Times - 0
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March 8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India Best Places In Nagaland 8 Animals Found In Nepal