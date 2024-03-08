Assam: Rhinos on a rampage, forest workers face the wrath of beasts at Manas National Park

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 8: A troubling event transpired at Manas National Park when forest workers encountered a hostile one-horned rhinoceros.

- Advertisement -

The incident, gaining traction on social media through a viral video, took place along the Mathanguri Path in the Bansbari forest zone of Manas.

The rhinoceros’s aggressive behaviour led the park workers to quickly vacate the vicinity. Rhino attacks have been a recurring issue for tourists and forest workers at Manas National Park, highlighting the need for increased caution and readiness.

Forest workers at the park, who routinely cover long distances across the park, managed to ensure their safety thanks to the prompt actions of the vehicle’s driver, despite the risks associated with their duties.