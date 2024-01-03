22 C
Assam Rifles conducts cleanliness drive at Lokra

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 2: Assam Rifles orchestrated a ‘cleanliness drive’ at Battalion Headquarters in Lokra, according to a press release.

The primary objective of the program was to instill awareness among the youth regarding cleanliness as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan, an initiative by the Government of India.

To foster a positive impact on the community, participants were educated on extensive knowledge and techniques for reducing littering, promoting improved sanitation, and increasing awareness about the benefits of cleanliness. All attendees developed a heightened consciousness of their surroundings and actively contributed to maintaining cleanliness in garrison areas.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, with a total of 25 AR personnel and 7 villagers participating in the campaign with great zeal and enthusiasm.

