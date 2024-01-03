Assam Rifles conducts cleanliness drive at Lokra

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 2: Assam Rifles orchestrated a ‘cleanliness drive’ at Battalion Headquarters in Lokra, according to a press release.

- Advertisement -

The primary objective of the program was to instill awareness among the youth regarding cleanliness as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan, an initiative by the Government of India.

To foster a positive impact on the community, participants were educated on extensive knowledge and techniques for reducing littering, promoting improved sanitation, and increasing awareness about the benefits of cleanliness. All attendees developed a heightened consciousness of their surroundings and actively contributed to maintaining cleanliness in garrison areas.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, with a total of 25 AR personnel and 7 villagers participating in the campaign with great zeal and enthusiasm.