Assam Rifles organises career counselling program

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In an effort to guide and inspire local youths in Lokra, the Assam Rifles organised a ‘Career Counselling for Children’ program at the Battalion headquarters in Lokra, Sonitpur district, on Sunday. Tailored for students in Class 10 and 12, the program aimed to equip them with valuable insights and guidance to make informed decisions about their future careers.

The comprehensive Career Counselling Programme featured experienced career counsellors who shared their expertise on a wide range of professions, educational opportunities, and skill development. The initiative included interactive sessions, aptitude tests, and personalised consultations tailored to individual interests and aptitudes.

With an active commitment to nurturing the aspirations of the youth in Lokra, the Assam Rifles’ initiative provided essential knowledge to empower the students on their journey toward a successful career path. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 33 children who engaged wholeheartedly in the program, showcasing their eagerness to explore and plan for their future endeavours.