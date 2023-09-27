26 C
Assam Rifles organises drawing competition

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 26: Assam Rifles, under HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), organized a drawing competition with the theme ‘World Environment Health Day’ for students of Gyan Vikas Academy in Chariduar.

The competition aimed to stimulate the creative abilities of students, foster fine motor skills, and encourage their interest in art. Drawing competitions like these provide an excellent platform for young minds to develop their artistic skills, express their creativity, and gain recognition for their talents.

The event saw the participation of 25 enthusiastic students who showcased their artistic talents with zeal.

