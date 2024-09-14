32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 14, 2024
type here...

Assam Rifles organises medical camp 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent  

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 13: Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Dorika Hospital, organised a medical camp to check bone mineral density in women at Assam Rifles Unit Hospital in Lokra on Friday, stated a press release. The camp provided medical assistance to civilians and families of Assam Rifles personnel, promoting health and early detection of bone health issues in women above the age of 35. A team from Dorika Hospital, led by Shreyans Dugar (HR head) along with their staff, conducted the tests. A total of 120 women were tested. This initiative highlighted Assam Rifles’ commitment to the well-being of both its personnel and the local community, ensuring access to preventive healthcare services. The camp’s success underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in promoting medical awareness.

10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try