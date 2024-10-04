25 C
Assam Rifles organises Swachhata Pakhwada

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 3: As part of an ongoing cleanliness drive across the nation, Assam Rifles conducted a successful ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ at Lokra, on Tuesday, stated a press release. The event, which spanned two days, witnessed significant participation from locals as well as personnel of Assam Rifles. The cleanliness drive focused on generating awareness about hygiene and cleanliness among the local community. A total of 279 people enthusiastically participated in the event.  

The drive highlighted Assam Rifles’ commitment to fostering a clean environment, in line with the government’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. The collective effort helped raise awareness about the importance of sanitation and encouraged sustainable environments through cleanliness and conscious community participation.

