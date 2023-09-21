27 C
Assam Rifles partners with Axis Bank and NIEDO

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 20: In collaboration with Axis Bank and the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), Assam Rifles will be launching the ‘Sentinel Centre of Educational Excellence, Skilling, and Wellness’ project in Teliamura, Tripura. The initiative aims to provide training to thirty students, both boys and girls, for various competitive exams. This project is particularly designed for children from disadvantaged backgrounds and will span one year as part of a CSR initiative. Assam Rifles is providing all the necessary infrastructure and accommodation for the project. The initiative is expected to offer valuable academic support and guidance to the youth in their competition preparation, according to a press release.

