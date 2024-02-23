Assam Rifles seizes heroin worth Rs 2.94 cr

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 22: Assam Rifles seized 420.57 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.94 crores from the general area of Haokip Punji, under Jirighat PS, Cachar district on Wednesday, stated a press release. Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Jirighat PS. The team seized 420.57 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 2.94 crores and apprehended one drug peddler. The seized contents and apprehended drug peddler were handed over to Jirighat PS for further investigation and legal proceedings.