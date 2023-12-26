Assam Rifles Spreads Christmas Cheer

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 25: In a heartwarming celebration of the festive season, Assam Rifles celebrated Christmas at the Battalion Headquarters in Lokra, bringing together personnel, families, and the local community in a joyous and inclusive event.

The festivities included a vibrant Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Lokra Church, accompanied by enchanting carol performances that resonated with the spirit of the season. AR personnel, families, nearby locals, and the children from Mercy Home Orphanage were all invited to partake in the merriment, transforming the day into a festive wonderland.

The event, witnessed by 172 AR personnel, 35 families, 20 children from Mercy Orphanage, and 45 locals, featured a variety of activities catering to attendees of all ages. From visits with Santa Claus to delightful holiday treats, the celebration aimed to create lasting memories and foster a sense of community and togetherness.

Highlighting the spirit of giving, the Children of Mercy Children Home (orphanage) received donations of basic amenities as Christmas and New Year’s gifts from Assam Rifles. This thoughtful initiative was met with appreciation from the local community, highlighting the unit’s commitment to spreading joy and prosperity during the festive season.