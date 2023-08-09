Assam: School official held for allegedly accepting bribe in Abhayapuri

HT DIGITAL

Guwahati, Aug 9: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended a school official for accepting bribery in Assam’s Abhayapuri.

- Advertisement -

The person, identified as Abadat Ali Ahmed, UDA at Borjan High School in Abhayapuri.

He allegedly accepted a bribe in exchange for processing the transfer of the complainant’s NPS account and facilitating the withdrawal of the complainant’s wife’s pay.

”Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Abadat Ali Ahmed, UDA, Borjan High School, Abhayapuri immediately after he accepted a bribe for processing transfer of NPS account and facilitating withdrawal of salary of the complainant’s wife,” the anti-corruption unit tweeted.

Previously, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption also made arrested another government official in Bongaigaon on August 1.

- Advertisement -

The official was identified as Subhash Daimary, the Senior Assistant of O/O the District Transport Officer was caught red-handed accepting bribes.

He accepted a bribe to unblock the computer link of the complainant from his Vehicle Pollution Centre.

A few days earlier the anti-corruption unit also caught a Police personnel for accepting bribes.

The personnel was identified as Sub Inspector (UB) Pranab Nath posted at the Jorhat Sadar Police Station.

- Advertisement -

He was trapped red-handed as he accepted bribery of Rs.20,000/- from the complaint of giving relief in a criminal case.

It appears that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Assam is fully operational and that no one committing a crime will be able to do it under their watch.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Abadat Ali Ahmed, UDA, Borjan High School, Abhayapuri immediately after he accepted bribe for processing transfer of NPS account and facilitating drawal of salary of the complainant's wife. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/3zE4cT7JXx — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) August 9, 2023