Assam: School official held for allegedly accepting bribe in Abhayapuri

HT DIGITAL
Guwahati, Aug 9: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended a school official for accepting bribery in Assam’s Abhayapuri.
The person, identified as Abadat Ali Ahmed, UDA at Borjan High School in Abhayapuri.
He allegedly accepted a bribe in exchange for processing the transfer of the complainant’s NPS account and facilitating the withdrawal of the complainant’s wife’s pay.
”Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Abadat Ali Ahmed, UDA, Borjan High School, Abhayapuri immediately after he accepted a bribe for processing transfer of NPS account and facilitating withdrawal of salary of the complainant’s wife,” the anti-corruption unit tweeted.
Previously, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption also made arrested another government official in Bongaigaon on August 1.
The official was identified as Subhash Daimary, the Senior Assistant of O/O the District Transport Officer was caught red-handed accepting bribes.
He accepted a bribe to unblock the computer link of the complainant from his Vehicle Pollution Centre.
A few days earlier the anti-corruption unit also caught a Police personnel for accepting bribes.
The personnel was identified as Sub Inspector (UB) Pranab Nath posted at the Jorhat Sadar Police Station.
He was trapped red-handed as he accepted bribery of Rs.20,000/- from the complaint of giving relief in a criminal case.
It appears that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Assam is fully operational and that no one committing a crime will be able to do it under their watch.