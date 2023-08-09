31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Assam: School official held for allegedly accepting bribe in Abhayapuri

At UDA, Borjan High School, Abhayapuri, Assam, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption caught a man in the act of receiving a bribe.

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

Guwahati, Aug 9: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended a school official for accepting bribery in Assam’s Abhayapuri.

The person, identified as Abadat Ali Ahmed, UDA at Borjan High School in Abhayapuri.

He allegedly accepted a bribe in exchange for processing the transfer of the complainant’s NPS account and facilitating the withdrawal of the complainant’s wife’s pay.

”Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Abadat Ali Ahmed, UDA, Borjan High School, Abhayapuri immediately after he accepted a bribe for processing transfer of NPS account and facilitating withdrawal of salary of the complainant’s wife,” the anti-corruption unit tweeted.

Previously, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption also made arrested another government official in Bongaigaon on August 1.

The official was identified as Subhash Daimary, the Senior Assistant of O/O the District Transport Officer was caught red-handed accepting bribes.

He accepted a bribe to unblock the computer link of the complainant from his Vehicle Pollution Centre.

A few days earlier the anti-corruption unit also caught a Police personnel for accepting bribes.

The personnel was identified as Sub Inspector (UB) Pranab Nath posted at the Jorhat Sadar Police Station.

He was trapped red-handed as he accepted bribery of Rs.20,000/- from the complaint of giving relief in a criminal case.

It appears that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Assam is fully operational and that no one committing a crime will be able to do it under their watch.

 

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
