Assam: School students fall sick, hospitalized in Lakhimpur after consuming iron tablets

Lakhimpur, Oct 20: In a shocking event, multiple students from Dakhin Ghilamara High School in Assam’s Lakhimpur district fell ill post consumption of iron tablets on Friday. These tablets were handed out to the students after their mid-day meal.

Post consumption, at least 10 students started to show symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting and weakness.

They were immediately rushed to Ghilamora Hospital for medical treatment. As per the latest reports, the students are currently under treatment and their condition is reported to be stable.