Assam Schools Directed to Verify Teachers’ Degrees Following Forgery Allegations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 1: After receiving a letter from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Directorate of Secondary Education directed every district inspector of schools to provide the detailed information of teachers who had applied and were appointed in graduate and PG teacher posts by providing B.Ed certificates (open distance learning mode) from Kurukshetra and Magadh University.

The letter asked for information regarding candidates who had applied for the position of teacher by providing B.Ed certificates (open distance learning mode) from Kurukshetra and Magadh University.

It was reported that three individuals from Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Dibrugarh have filed a complaint with the Union Ministry of Education that a racket operating in Nagaon District was discovered to supply fake admit cards, registration cards, mark sheets, and pass certificates purportedly from Kurukshetra and Magadh University.

The Directorate of Secondary Education directed all school inspectors to furnish information of those teachers who obtained certificates in the open mode from Kurukshetra and Magadh University, particularly information about the year they obtained the B.Ed. degree and the year in which they submitted their application.

Information was also requested about the date of appointment as a teacher.