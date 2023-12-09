Assam set to house a Rs 40,000 crore Semiconductor processing plant

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday announced that the Tata Group has formally applied to establish a cutting-edge semiconductor processing plant in the state, marking a significant stride in the region’s industrial landscape.

The conglomerate is set to invest a staggering Rs 40,000 crore in the venture, potentially reshaping Assam’s economic trajectory.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma underscored the transformative potential of the semiconductor processing plant, terming it a “game-changer” for the state. In the same post, he extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering guidance in steering Assam toward a path of progress and development.

“Tata Group has submitted an application to set up a semiconductor processing plant in Assam with an investment of ₹40,000 cr.

This will be a game changer. My gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his continuous guidance in transforming our state,” he wrote on X.

It is worth mentioning that the Tata Group’s application signals a crucial development in the state’s bid to attract high-tech industries and foster innovation. The semiconductor processing plant is expected to not only boost Assam’s industrial prowess but also create a ripple effect in job creation and skill development.