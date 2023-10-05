25 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 5, 2023
type here...

Assam: Several leaders from tea tribe community join BJP

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed several prominent leaders from the state's tea tribe community, including Nabin Chandra Keot, Vice President of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangh (ACMS) and member of the Tea Board of India, join the party.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 5: The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed several prominent leaders from the state’s tea tribe community, including Nabin Chandra Keot, Vice President of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangh (ACMS) and member of the Tea Board of India, join the party.

- Advertisement -

The event, held at the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati, also saw the participation of the office bearers of the Dibrugarh unit of the ACMS, social worker from Nowboicha, Rao Gajendra Singh, and the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association’s (ATTSA) Lakhimpur district organisational secretary Birendra Singh.

A number of workers from the Congress party also switched to the BJP during the ceremony. Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, addressing the event, highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by the government for the tea tribes in the state, and criticised the Congress for exploiting the tea tribe community for decades.

Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Flowers That Change Colours
Flowers That Change Colours
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: APDCL engineer attacked while on duty in Mariani

The Hills Times - 0
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight 10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets 10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily Flowers That Change Colours