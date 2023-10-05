Assam: Several leaders from tea tribe community join BJP

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 5: The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed several prominent leaders from the state’s tea tribe community, including Nabin Chandra Keot, Vice President of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangh (ACMS) and member of the Tea Board of India, join the party.

The event, held at the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati, also saw the participation of the office bearers of the Dibrugarh unit of the ACMS, social worker from Nowboicha, Rao Gajendra Singh, and the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association’s (ATTSA) Lakhimpur district organisational secretary Birendra Singh.

A number of workers from the Congress party also switched to the BJP during the ceremony. Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, addressing the event, highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by the government for the tea tribes in the state, and criticised the Congress for exploiting the tea tribe community for decades.