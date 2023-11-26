Assam: Several minor athletes sustain injuries following accident in Sivasagar district

HT Digital,

Sivasagar, Nov 26: In a series of unfortunate events, numerous individuals, including minor athletes and pedestrians, were injured in separate incidents in Assam on Sunday.

An accident involving a Tata ACE vehicle at Nangalmara in Nazira, Sivasagar district, resulted in 15-20 minor athletes getting injured. The vehicle carrying the athletes reportedly toppled.

In another incident, pedestrians, including a minor boy, were grievously injured after a motorcyclist hit them at Dayangmukhm in West Karbi Anglong district.

The injured pedestrians were identified as Kiran Das, Neha Das, Pradeeplal Deb, and Ansar Ali (minor). All injured parties, including the motorcyclist, were rushed to Kheroni Model Hospital.

In a separate accident, a loaded truck carrying tea leaves overturned on the highway at Rajabari in Demow, Sivasagar district. The truck driver sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Demow Model Hospital.