19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 26, 2023
type here...

Assam: Several minor athletes sustain injuries following accident in Sivasagar district

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Sivasagar, Nov 26: In a series of unfortunate events, numerous individuals, including minor athletes and pedestrians, were injured in separate incidents in Assam on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

An accident involving a Tata ACE vehicle at Nangalmara in Nazira, Sivasagar district, resulted in 15-20 minor athletes getting injured. The vehicle carrying the athletes reportedly toppled.

In another incident, pedestrians, including a minor boy, were grievously injured after a motorcyclist hit them at Dayangmukhm in West Karbi Anglong district.

The injured pedestrians were identified as Kiran Das, Neha Das, Pradeeplal Deb, and Ansar Ali (minor). All injured parties, including the motorcyclist, were rushed to Kheroni Model Hospital.

In a separate accident, a loaded truck carrying tea leaves overturned on the highway at Rajabari in Demow, Sivasagar district. The truck driver sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Demow Model Hospital.

Most Religious Countries In The World
Most Religious Countries In The World
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam’s longest flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan will be completed by...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Religious Countries In The World 7 Famous Street Markets Of India 10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World 10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World 10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip