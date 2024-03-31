21 C
Assam: Several tourists stranded amidst storm in Garbhanga, rescue op underway

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 31: A severe storm in Garhbhanga, Guwahati has left around 70-80 individuals stranded.

The heavy rainfall has caused significant damage, including the destruction of over 20 vehicles due to falling trees. People are trapped near Garhbhanga’s waterfall, their Sunday outing turned into a nightmare as darkness and panic set in.

An additional threat from elephants has escalated the situation. Communication has been severed due to network issues, increasing the feeling of isolation and vulnerability. In response, the Forest Department and NDRF have begun urgent rescue operations.

