21 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 31, 2024
type here...

Assam: Severe deluge due to storm ravages Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath airport, travelers face harrowing time

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 31: Severe flooding hit Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on March 31, creating havoc and stranding passengers.

- Advertisement -

This crucial airport, significant for Northeast India’s connectivity and frequently visited by VVIPs like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, suffered substantial damage due to intense rainfall.

The flood caused cracked ceilings, shattered roofs, and ankle-deep water inside the terminal, leading to passenger dissatisfaction and worry over disrupted travel plans. Despite airport staff’s efforts, the flooding continued, with water intruding from unknown sources.

The event is especially concerning as it precedes an impending IPL match to be held in Guwahati, underlining the unexpected and worrying aspect of the flood.

10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Several tourists stranded amidst storm in Garbhanga, rescue op underway

The Hills Times - 0
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa 10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala 12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try