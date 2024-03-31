Assam: Severe deluge due to storm ravages Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath airport, travelers face harrowing time

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 31: Severe flooding hit Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on March 31, creating havoc and stranding passengers.

This crucial airport, significant for Northeast India’s connectivity and frequently visited by VVIPs like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, suffered substantial damage due to intense rainfall.

The flood caused cracked ceilings, shattered roofs, and ankle-deep water inside the terminal, leading to passenger dissatisfaction and worry over disrupted travel plans. Despite airport staff’s efforts, the flooding continued, with water intruding from unknown sources.

The event is especially concerning as it precedes an impending IPL match to be held in Guwahati, underlining the unexpected and worrying aspect of the flood.