Assam share increases compared to last year: BJP spokesperson

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 3: BJP State Spokesperson, Koilan Gogoi briefed media persons about the union budget 2024-25 with regard to the state of Assam in a press conference at Atal Bihari Vajpayee BJP-EKADC office here on Saturday.

Detailing the budget allocation for Assam by Central government, Gogoi said compared to previous financial year there is a 13% increase of allocation for the State of Assam by Central government for 2024-25.

For rural local bodies in 2023-24 the budget allocation from Central government was Rs 47,777 crores and this year (2024-25) it has been increased to Rs 49,800, which is an increase of 22%.  Likewise, for urban local bodies in 2023-24 the budget allocation was Rs 19,221 cr and this year it has increased to Rs 25,653 crore.  

For Hills Sector previously it was Rs 4,000 crores, but this year it is Rs 6,004 crore. In the SDR scheme last year was allotted Rs 19,573 crores and this year it was Rs 20,550 crores. For Sustainable Development Management Framework scheme for 2024-25 the Central government has made budget allocation for Assam Rs 5,138 crores, for Railway network the present has allotted Rs 8,368 crores, for Track renewal and bridge work it has allotted Rs 10,301 crores and for Improvement of passenger Sanitation Rs 537 crores has been allotted. For Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojona (PMSBY) scheme has got Rs 1,000 crore, for Tea board Rs 1,721 cr and for the Tea plantation workers family pension has allotted Rs 66 crore, Gogoi said.

