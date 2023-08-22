Assam Startup Fest-2023 set to foster innovation and collaboration

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 21: The upcoming Assam Startup Fest-2023, a three-day event organised by the State Industries and Commerce department, is receiving an enthusiastic response with over 400 startup units from Assam registering to participate. The event will take place from August 23 to 25 at the Assam Startup Nest in Ambari, Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

Chinmoy Prakash Phukan, managing director of Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Cooperation (AIIDC), shared the positive news during a press briefing at Jorhat Circuit House. He stated that this festival, the first of its kind in the north-eastern region, aims to provide a platform for innovative minds to connect, collaborate, and flourish within the startup ecosystem.

Phukan highlighted that the event is not only an opportunity for startups but also for potential investors, mentors, and industry leaders to come together and forge meaningful connections. As part of the festival, an idea pitching program will allow emerging entrepreneurs to present their concepts to established startup founders from across India.

Santanu Puzari, chairman of AIIDC, joined the discussion to underscore various initiatives undertaken by the government, led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to promote self-employment ventures under the Prime Minister’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Notably, Assam Startup Nest, established in 2019, stands as the state’s first government-owned startup incubator.