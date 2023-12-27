Assam State Election Commission Appoints Election Observers For NCHAC Election

HT Bureau

HAFLONG, Dec 26: The State Election Commission, Assam has appointed one special observer and three election observers to oversee the upcoming General Election to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) in 2024, said an official statement on Tuesday.

As per the statement, Dr R M Dubey, IFS (Retd), Ex -PCCF, Assam, has been designated as the special observer for the council election scheduled for January 8, 2024, with a contact number of 9435067690.

Additionally, three ACS officers from the Assam Government have been assigned as election observers for three distinct zones, covering a total of 28 council constituencies. Prasanta Baruah, joint secretary, Act East Policy Affairs Department, will oversee constituencies including Haflong, Jatinga, Borail, Mahur, Jinam, Dihamlai, Harangjao, and Lower Kharthong, with a contact number of 9435383515.

It further said that Wilburn Daimary, joint secretary, Excise Department, is responsible for constituencies such as Hangrum, Laisong, Dautuhaja, Maibang East, Maibang West, Kalachand, Wajao, Hajadisa, Langting, Hatikhali, Hadingma, Diger, and Semkhor, and can be contacted at 9435399416.

On the other hand, Gokul Chandra Brahma, joint secretary, Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Department, will oversee constituencies including Diyungmukh, Garampani, Kharthong, Dihangi, Gunjung, Hamri, and Dolong, with a contact number of 9435120644.

All observers are currently stationed in Haflong and will be available throughout the election process.

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) on Tuesday announced the names of all their 28 candidates for the forthcoming election to the 13 NC Hills Autonomous Council, scheduled for January 8, 2024.

According to an official statement, the selection was done by the committee formed by the BJP. The declaration was made formally in the office of the BJP Assam Pradesh on Tuesday.

In this election, a few new candidates were included, such as Mohet Hojai, Niranjan Hojai, Rupali Langthasa, S T Jem Hrangkhol, and Namrang Jeme.

“Apart from this, several new faces were seen in constituencies like Mahur, Langting, Dautuhaja, Maibang (E), and Maibang (W). In the prestigious Haflong constituency, where the BJP has never won an election so far, the saffron party has chosen the present president of BJP Dima Hasao,” the statement added.

On the other hand, Congress also released a list of its party candidates for the said election.